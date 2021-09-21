MultCo health officials to hold COVID press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County health officials will brief the county commissioners Tuesday morning about COVID-19 trends and guidance for schools before holding a press conference.

Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey, Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines and Communicable Disease Services Manager Lisa Ferguson will answer reporters questions beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. They’ll be prepared to answer questions about COVID trends, how they’re working with schools and investigating cases and outbreaks.

The press conference will be live streamed on KOIN.com

Cases of COVID-19 have dipped slightly since record-shattering case counts a few weeks ago. As of Monday, there are 968 people are hospitalized due to the virus, with 278 in ICU beds. There are 63 available adult ICU beds out of 651 total (10% availability) and 330 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (8% availability).

So far in Oregon, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 3594 people.