Multnomah County libraries halt hold pickups during COVID freeze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Library patrons won’t be able to pickup holds once the governor’s four-week freeze takes effect.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced new restrictions on businesses, churches and private gatherings last week in response to a surge in coronavirus cases.

While the governor’s new order does not specifically mention libraries, Multnomah County Library officials say they are stopping curbside pickup beginning Wednesday, November 18. The library system is also asking patrons not to return books or other items. No items will be due back before January 1, 2021, so patrons don’t have to worry about fines or other charges, according to a spokesperson for the library system.

Multnomah County libraries still have online resources like e-books and audiobooks available. The library system also offers virtual programming and other services, according to officials.

Clackamas County libraries operate semi-independently of each other, but many are still offering curbside service. Clackamas County is only subject to the two-week, statewide tightening of coronavirus restrictions, not the four-week freeze Governor Brown placed on Multnomah County.