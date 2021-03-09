Multnomah County moved to ‘Moderate Risk’ for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County has moved from High Risk to Moderate Risk for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Yamhill, Lane, Deschutes and Klamath counties also moved from High to Moderate. Washington and Clackamas counties remain in Moderate Risk.

The new risk levels take effect March 12. There will be two counties in the Extreme Risk level, nine at High Risk, 12 at Moderate Risk, and 13 at Lower Risk.

Oregon’s framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—and assigns health and safety measures for each level.