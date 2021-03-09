Multnomah County moved to ‘Moderate Risk’ for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a man at a gym. (File/Getty)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County has moved from High Risk to Moderate Risk for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Yamhill, Lane, Deschutes and Klamath counties also moved from High to Moderate. Washington and Clackamas counties remain in Moderate Risk.

The new risk levels take effect March 12. There will be two counties in the Extreme Risk level, nine at High Risk, 12 at Moderate Risk, and 13 at Lower Risk.

Oregon’s framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—and assigns health and safety measures for each level.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss