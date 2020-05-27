Multnomah County aims to enter Phase 1 on June 12

Almost all Oregon counties have reopened on a limited basis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County health officials announced Wednesday that they intend to apply to enter Phase 1 on June 5 with the goal of entering Phase 1 on June 12.

“By staying home we’ve seen hospitalization go down, the number of deaths are decreasing, so we’ve flattened the curve,” Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said. She cautioned that the county is preparing for an uptick in cases once they do reopen.

The latest COVID-19 report released Wednesday afternoon showed Multnomah County had 41 of the state’s 71 confirmed cases.

One of the new metrics met as of Wednesday shows that 95% of positive cases were reached within 24 hours to do contact tracing. Another was having enough PPE for healthcare workers. The only metrics not met are contact tracers and testing sites.

The update included remarks Public Health Director Rachael Banks, Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines and Emergency Management Director Chris Voss.

During her remarks, Vines encouraged residents to wear face coverings in public.

Here is the data dashboard as of May 27