MultCo’s Dr. Vines to discuss regional COVID trends

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Multnomah County remains on the state’s Watch List for COVID-19, Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines will hold a press conference Monday.

The 11:30 a.m. press conference will talk about regional disease trends and other issues, officials said. KOIN 6 News will cover this event and it will be streamed on KOIN.com.

Last week, Dr. Vines said she did not foresee any rollback for Multnomah County. The next day, Gov. Kate Brown said “all options are on the table” if the infection rate continues at its present pace.

Since Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties are considered one region by state officials,

Clackamas and Washington counties may also be subjected to rollbacks.

Clackamas County Chair Jim Bernard said they no longer want to be tied to the other two counties. He told KOIN 6 News he was surprised when his county was initially tied together with Multnomah and Washington counties and wants a call from Gov. Kate Brown if she’s considering rolling back the tri-county area.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.