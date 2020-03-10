COVID-19 in Multnomah County: ‘It’s in our community’

The U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center is shown in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 31, 2015. Wait times for Oregon veterans seeking medical care have been slow to improve as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs struggles to hire doctors and nurses. Frustrations competing with the private sector to fill 174 newly authorized positions […]

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man between 55 and 75 years old is the first Multnomah County resident to test positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday.

The case is being treated at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center at OHSU. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Oregon to 15 across seven counties. The OHA is working with Multnomah County to identify and isolate anyone who may have been in contact with the patient in the last two weeks.

The patient had no known contact with any confirmed cases and had not traveled to or from any country where the virus is circulating. Due to this, the case is being investigated as a community-acquired case.

At an afternoon press conference, Dr. Jennifer Vines, the lead health officer for the tri-county region, said they assume coronavirus is “potentially widespread in our community” and that residents “all need to assume it’s in our community.”

But it’s not because everyone is going to get coronavirus, she said. Rather it’s because everybody needs to take care of each other.

Vines also stressed elderly people and those with underlying medical conditions are most at risk. These “high risk groups are top priorities” for health officials.

Community vigilance is necessary to “slow this virus down,” she said.

With events like the Shamrock Run planned soon, questions arise whether it should continue.

“In general, outdoor exposure can be considered low risk,” she said, and added officials are “walking the line on serious social disruption and trying to mitigate this virus as it moves through our community.”

She laughed when she was asked if she would run the Shamrock Run this weekend. Vines said she’s healthy and would participate but be aware of those around her.

“I can only imagine the concern among the family and friends of this person,” said Jennifer Vines, M.D., lead health officer for the tri-county region. “I’m asking you, as my neighbors and as my community, to keep this individual and their loved ones in your thoughts. And let us all do what we can to minimize the number of other people who must go through this.”

The OHA reminds people the virus spreads like the flu, when someone who’s sick sneezes or coughs within six feet of someone else. Taking basic steps such as washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, covering your cough or sneeze and staying home when you feel ill should protect those most at risk.