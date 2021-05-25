Multnomah County to move to Low Risk on Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County was approved to move to Low Risk starting Thursday after submitting a vaccine equity plan and proving that 65% of the adult population has been vaccinated.

In Low Risk category, more customers are allowed inside stores, gyms, restaurants, bars and entertainment sites. 18 Oregon counties will be in Low Risk as of Thursday.

Earlier this week, new guidance was released for Low Risk counties:

Vaccinated sections with no physical distancing nor capacity limits will be allowed for fully vaccinated individuals ages 16 and up if the person can provide verification of their vaccination status.

However, businesses, venues and faith institutions may require additional protocols in vaccinated sections, including wearing a mask.

Children up to the age of 15 wearing a face covering will be permitted in vaccinated sections if they’re will a parent or guardian who is fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated sections still need to observe current OHA guidances, including wearing masks, keeping physical distance and adhering to capacity limits.

15 Oregon counties remain in High Risk, including Clackamas, Marion, Yamhill and Lane counties. See a full list of county risk levels here.

Some counties were struggling to get 65% of their population vaccinated in order to reach lower risk levels. Although Multnomah County has reached that level, there is still a push to get more folks the shot. A free clinic is open on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at Kelly’s Olympian Bar. They are giving out free shots of alcohol to those who get vaccinated.