N Williams New Seasons closed Friday after employee tests positive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New Seasons Market on North Williams Blvd is closed Friday for a deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The store confirmed the closure and said they will be reopening on Saturday.

“In addition to the deep cleaning, we are following guidance from local health officials and will continue to perform increased safety practices, including disinfecting common areas and checkout more frequently and requiring the use of facial coverings. It is our priority to safeguard the health of our staff and customers,” the store said in a statement.

The latest case is not the first for the grocery chain. A staff member at the Orenco Station location tested positive on April 18 and three tested positive at Seven Corners on June 8, 26 and 28.