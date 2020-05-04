National Travel Week goes virtual amid pandemic

FILE – In this June 7, 2011, file photo, Multnomah Falls is shown in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area near Bridal Veil, Ore. More than 30,000 people took a new bus service from Portland to the popular falls in 2016. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The travel industry has come to a near standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s an issue KOIN 6 News will be spotlighting this week for National Travel and Tourism Week.

While it is traditionally a time to celebrate what travel means for local economies, jobs, and personal well-being, current stay-home orders and park closures are keeping people away from Oregon’s most well-known landmarks and forcing many businesses that depend on travelers to close. Last year, the travel and tourism industry brought more than $12 billion into the state’s economy—a figure that will look very different after 2020.

“I think really what we can focus on is when Governor Brown lifts the travel restrictions—it’s going to be more important than ever to go out into those rural places and support those local businesses, the restaurants,” said Allison Keeney, Communications Manager for Travel Oregon. “This is how we can have an actual impact on helping all of our tourism businesses recover.”

For National Travel and Tourism Week, KOIN 6 News will be giving virtual tours of Oregon—from some of the best-kept secrets to bucket list trips—all featured on AM Extra on Portland’s CW. That way, when it’s safe to get back out there, you’ll know exactly where to go, equipped with the best advice from Travel Oregon.