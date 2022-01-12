Nat’l Guard deployed to nearly 20 metro hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The itinerary of 500 National Guard troops about to be deployed once again to hospitals across Oregon was released to KOIN 6 Wednesday morning.

Gov. Kate Brown announced in a tweet that 700 additional troops — for a total of more than 1,200 — would be sent to Oregon hospitals.

“Thank you, once again, to our Guard members, their families, and their employers for this sacrifice and support,” Brown said on Twitter. “As they step up yet again, I am asking all Oregonians to continue to do your part. Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear your masks, and stay home when you are sick.”

Last Friday, Brown announced troops would be redeployed following a week where Oregon reported record-setting daily COVID cases for five consecutive days.

Beginning Jan. 18, troops will be sent to nearly 20 hospitals in the metro area including Adventist Hospital, OHSU, two Kaiser health locations, several Providence locations and 11 different Legacy Health and medical groups.

Members will also be sent to the state hospital and other centers across Marion County.