Nearly 2.5M Oregonians have at least one dose of vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority tallied 993 new cases of the coronavirus between Friday and Sunday.

The latest totals brought the overall number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 215,853. Two more Oregonians died from the virus–a 69-year-old Clackamas man and an 85-year-old Multnomah County man–bringing the death toll to 2,838.

Oregon has now administered 2,641,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,777,797 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,091 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, OHA said.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 14 patients to 207, and the number of ICU patients increased by three to 58.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were from the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (6), Columbia (7), Coos (4), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (65), Douglas (59), Hood River (3), Jackson (24), Jefferson (7), Josephine (67), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (3), Linn (67), Malheur (3), Marion (28), Morrow (3), Multnomah (197), Polk (18), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (53), Union (20), Wallowa (7), Wasco (8), Washington (79), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (27).