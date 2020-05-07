Nearly 20K file new unemployment claims in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 19,600 new unemployment claims were filed in Oregon between April 26 and May 2, the Oregon Employment Department announced Thursday.

That brings the total number of Oregonians who sought unemployment benefits since the pandemic began in mid-March is around 381,800. Authorities said 83% of those who filed claims in that time period have been processed.

Officials also noted more claims were processed than recieved over the past 4 weeks.

Gig workers and the self-employed filed more than 10,000 applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, OED said.

But the largest groups of people filing for unemployment are in the accomadations/food service sector (64,700), health care and social assistance (39,700) and retail (33,100).

Last week, Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties had the most new unemployment claims.

More details: Oregon Employment Department – COVID-19