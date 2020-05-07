Nearly 20K file new unemployment claims in Oregon

Coronavirus

381,000 total in Oregon filed claims since mid-March

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 19,600 new unemployment claims were filed in Oregon between April 26 and May 2, the Oregon Employment Department announced Thursday.

That brings the total number of Oregonians who sought unemployment benefits since the pandemic began in mid-March is around 381,800. Authorities said 83% of those who filed claims in that time period have been processed.

Officials also noted more claims were processed than recieved over the past 4 weeks.

Gig workers and the self-employed filed more than 10,000 applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, OED said.

33 million sought unemployment help in US since pandemic

But the largest groups of people filing for unemployment are in the accomadations/food service sector (64,700), health care and social assistance (39,700) and retail (33,100).

Last week, Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties had the most new unemployment claims.

More details: Oregon Employment Department – COVID-19

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss