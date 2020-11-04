Nearly 600 more COVID cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has now tallied 47,049 cases of the coronavirus after reporting 597 new confirmed/presumed infections Wednesday.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported four new deaths tied to the coronavirus bringing the state’s death toll to 705 since mid-March.

Three of the four victims reported Wednesday had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA:

-90-year-old Washington County woman with unconfirmed prior medical conditions

-80-year-old Marion County woman

-98-year-old Washington County man

-69-year-old Jackson County woman

The new cases reported Wednesday were from the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (2), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (4), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (9), Deschutes (17), Douglas (12), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (52), Jefferson (5), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lane (24), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (172), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (23), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (57), and Yamhill (13).

COVID-19 outbreak at Fred Meyer Distribution Center

OHA said an outbreak of 39 cases of the virus was recently been linked to a Fred Meyer distribution center in Clackamas County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee, according to OHA.

“The outbreak investigation started on Oct. 22, but the initial case count was below the reporting threshold,” health officials said in a statement. “State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.”