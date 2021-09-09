Nearly 81% of new Oregon COVID cases are unvaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 81% of new COVID cases in Oregon for the week ending September 4 were among the unvaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority said in their daily report Thursday.

OHA also reported another 2437 new confirmed/presumptive cases spread over 33 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Cumulatively, 294,392 cases have been confirmed in the state since the pandemic began.

Another 21 people died, bringing the overall total to 3394. Detailed information on the deaths was not available.

Officials said “the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently approximately five times higher than in vaccinated people.”

On average over 7 days, another 8654 vaccination doses were administered each day.

Only 4.9% of breakthrough cases — that is, a fully vaccinated person testing positive for COVID — have been hospitalized, and only 0.9% have died. The median age of those deaths is 80, OHA said.

The weekly report shows 182 active COVID outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings. An outbreak is 3 or more confirmed cases and one or more deaths.

Though cases dropped week-to-week, hospitalizations and deaths rose, officials said. Of all the ICU beds in the state, only 9% of beds are available. Only 7% of non-ICU beds are available.

The 33 counties recording COVID cases Thursday:

Baker (22), Benton (27), Clackamas (204), Clatsop (37), Columbia (27), Coos (45), Crook (39), Curry (13), Deschutes (152), Douglas (168), Grant (20), Harney (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (190), Jefferson (21), Josephine (90), Klamath (25), Lake (7), Lane (189), Lincoln (18), Linn (134), Malheur (75), Marion (203), Morrow (2), Multnomah (203), Polk (98), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (119), Union (22), Wallowa (3), Wasco (23), Washington (180) and Yamhill (52).