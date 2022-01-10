Need a COVID test in the Portland metro area? Here’s a list of sites

Medical assistant Leslie Powers carries swab samples collected from people to process them on-site at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With COVID-19 cases surging in Oregon as part of a nationwide trend amid the omicron variant, testing sites are in higher demand.

Symptoms of omicron can vary from the typical symptoms of other COVID-19 variants, including but not limited to: runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.

The first three cases of omicron were confirmed in Oregon by health officials on Dec. 13. Oregon health officials on Friday warned that “community-wide impacts are as significant as ever.” Meanwhile, more schools are closing or announcing a brief return to remote learning amid the surge.

If you’re not feeling well and want to get tested, there are free rapid tests and PCR tests available at several locations in the Portland metro area.

Oregon Convention Center Plaza – Antigen

834 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

8 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: This is through Curative. Click here to book and for more information

Oregon Convention Center Plaza – Rapid PCR

834 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

8 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: This is through Curative, click here to book and for more information

ZOOM+Care – NE MLK and Davis St

172 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

AFC Urgent Care – NW Portland

25 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Revolution Hall – PCR

1300 SE Stark St, Portland, OR, 97214

Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Notes: This is through Curative. Click here to book and for more information

True West Aladdin Theater (Pharmacy Parking Lot)

3017 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR, 97202

Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Notes: This is through Curative. Click here to book and for more information

ZOOM+Care – NW 23rd

1662 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR, 97210

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Carreon Health

1818 NE Irving St, Portland, OR, 97232

Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Notes: Call the provider for more information 503-719-4827

Kaiser Interstate Medical Office South

3500 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR, 97227

9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Grover Cleveland High School Covid Vaccinations

3400 SE 26th Ave, Portland, OR, 97202

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Notes: The vaccination clinic for ages 5+ also provides rapid antigen tests.

Mississippi Studios

3939 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR, 97227

Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Notes: This is through Curative. Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy on SE Cesar E Chavez

940 SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR, 97214

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Notes: Click here for more information and availability

Portland Urgent Care

4160 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97212

8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Jefferson High School Covid Vaccinations

5210 N Kerby St, Portland, OR, 97217

Mondays and Thursdays from 2:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Notes: Contact 503-988-5558 for an appointment; the vaccination clinic for ages 5+ also offers rapid antigen tests

Rose City Futsal East

5010 NE Oregon St, Portland, OR 97213

Sundays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Notes: This is through Curative. Click here for more.

Franklin High School Covid Vaccinations

5404 SE Woodward St., Portland, OR 97206

Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:20 p.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Notse: Contact 503-988-5558 for an appointment; the vaccination clinic for ages 5+ also offers rapid antigen tests

Walgreens Pharmacy – NE MLK Blvd

6116 NE MLK Blvd, Portland, OR 97211

8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information and availability

Walgreens Pharmacy – Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy

7280 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97225

8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information and availability

Walgreens Pharmacy – Capital Highway

9855 Capital Hwy, Portland, OR 97219

8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information and availability

Brave Care

6924 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213

10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week

Note: Children only. Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – NE Sandy Blvd

7070 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR, 97213

9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday

Notes: Click here for more information and availability

Walgreens Pharmacy – NE 82nd Ave

3 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday

Notes: Click here for more information and availability

AFC Urgent Care – NE Portland

7033 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – SE 82nd Ave

4325 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Notes: Click here for more information and availability

CVS Pharmacy – NW Cornell

12555 NW Cornell Road, Portland, OR 97229

8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – Happy Valley

9159 SE 82nd Ave., Happy Valley, OR 97086

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Notes: Click here for more information and availability

McDaniel High School Covid Vaccinations

2735 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220

Mondays, Fridays from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Notes: Contact 503-988-5558 for an appointment; the vaccination clinic for ages 5+ also offers rapid antigen tests

Walgreens Pharmacy – SE Oak

10903 SE Oak St., Milwaukie, OR 97222

Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Notes: Click here for more information and availability

Beaverton Resource Center

13500 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005

Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Notes: This is a Curative site. Click here for more information

Kaiser Beaverton Medical Office

4855 SW Western Ave., Beaverton, OR 97005

9:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Rite Aid Pharmacy

11190 SW Barnes Road, Portland, OR 97225

Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Notes: Click here for more information

Providence Immediate Care – Gateway

1321 NE 99th Ave., Suite 100, Portland, OR 97220

7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Call 503-215-9900 ext. 1 for an appointment

Roosevelt High School COVID Vaccinations

6941 N Central Street, Portland, OR 97203

Tuesdays, Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Notes: Contact 503-988-5558 for an appointment; the vaccination clinic for ages 5+ also offers rapid antigen tests

Rite Aid Pharmacy – SW Walker Road Beaverton

12575 SW Walker Road, Beaverton, OR 97005

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Sports Health Northwest

12672 NW Barnes Road, Suite 100, Portland, OR 97229

Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Notes: Click here for more information

ZOOM+Care Beaverton

2695 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005

8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

OHSU Community Site Free COVID Testing and Vaccination

Portland Expo Center

2060 N Marine Drive, Portland, OR 97217

3:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – NW Cornell Road

13470 NW Cornell Road, Portland, OR 97229

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Friday

Notes: Click here for more information

Covid Clinic – Tigard

9585 Southwest Washington Square Road, Portland, OR 97223

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – NE Glisan

12335 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97230

9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

Notes: Click here for more information

Rose City Futsal – West

10831 SW Cascade Ave., Tigard, OR 97223

Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Notes: This is a Curative site. Click here for more information

Parkrose High School COVID Vaccinations

12003 NE Shaver St, Portland, OR 97220

Tuesdays, Thursdays, 2:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Notes: Contact 503-988-5558 for an appointment; the vaccination clinic for ages 5+ also offers rapid antigen tests

David Douglas High School Vaccinations

1034 SE 130th Ave., Portland, OR 97233

Mondays, Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Notes: Contact 503-988-5558 for an appointment; the vaccination clinic for ages 5+ also offers rapid antigen tests

ZOOM+Care – Scholls Ferry

11355 SW Scholls Ferry Road, Beaverton, OR 97008

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

AFC Urgent Care – Beaverton

14278 SW Allen Blvd, Beaverton, OR 97005

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – NW Bethany Blvd

4816 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland, OR 97229

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Notes: Click here for more information

AFC Urgent Care – Tigard

17437 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – SW Pacific Hwy

13939 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, OR 97223

Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – Lake Oswego

17850 Lower Boones Ferry Road, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – Happy Valley

11995 SE Sunnyside Road, Happy Valley Road, OR 97086

Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – Murray Scholls Drive

14600 SW Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton, OR 97007

Mondays through Fridays, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Notes: Click here for more information

ZOOM+Care Bridgeport Village

7451 SW Bridgeport Road, Tigard, OR 97224

7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Providence Medical Group – Bridgeport

18040 SW Lower Boones Ferry Road Suite 100, Tigard, OR 97224

7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Paisanos Plaza Free COVID Testing and Vaccinations

17410 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97236

1 p.m. to 6 p.m., every other Saturday

Note: Services available on Jan. 8, Jan. 22, Feb. 5, Feb. 19; test type includes PCR Molecular Test. Vaccines include Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer age 5 to 11 and Moderna; WALK UPS WELCOME

Walgreens Pharmacy – Farmington Road

18470 SW Farmington Road, Beaverton, OR 97007

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Note: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy – NE Glisan St

17979 NE Glisan Street, Portland, OR, 97230

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

Note: Click here for more information

Centennial High School COVID Vaccination

3505 SE 182nd Ave, Portland, OR 97236

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays

Notes: Call 503-988-5558; Rapid Antigen Tests available at the clinic for vaccinations ages 5+

Rite Aid Pharmacy – NE 181st

514 NE 181st Ave, Portland, OR 97230

8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Powell Valley Wellness

4253 SE 182nd Ave., Gresham, OR 97030

9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy

4285 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR 97030

8 a.m. to 9 p.m, seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Kaiser Tualatin Medical Office

19185 SW 90th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

Notes: Click here for more information

Walgreens Pharmacy

20100 McLoughlin Blvd, Gladstone, OR 97027

8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

Notes: Click here for more information

Kaiser Rockwood Medical Office

19500 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97233

8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays

Notes: Click here for more information

Providence Immediate Care – Happy Valley

16180 SE Sunnyside Road, Suite 102, Happy Valley, OR 97015

7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information

Legacy GoHealth COVID-19 Testing Center

1900 McLoughlin Blvd, Ste 127, Oregon City, OR 97045

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week

Notes: Click here for more information