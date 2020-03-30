1  of  8
Neighbors help neighbors through Coast Mutual Aid

Coronavirus

Check out coastmutualaid.org

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic has been especially tough for the smaller towns along the Oregon Coast. In response to the struggle, one woman has started a new way for neighbors to help neighbors.

Amber Fowler lives in Cannon Beach and she recently launched Coast Mutual Aid—a website for people in need of help, both financial and non-financial. It’s also a place where people who are interested in helping out can find where they are needed most.

“I think the coast, like a lot of other small communities, they feel tremendous loyalty. I think it’s just–they want to help each other but they don’t know how,” said Fowler.

She hopes that the platform she created will serve as a way to connect neighbors along the coast. Fowler said her idea was simple: we can all help each other out, especially in a time of need.

