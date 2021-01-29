New COVID cases reported in 33 of Oregon’s 36 counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

A total of 1,938 people have now died in Oregon since the start of the pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

There were also 976 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus reported in 33 of the state’s 36 counties.

OHA has moved to reporting aggregated data on COVID-19 deaths through its online public dashboard, instead of listing the exact age, gender and county of residence of each death each day.

There were 288 people with COVID-19 being treated at hospitals across Oregon on Friday and 68 patients in ICU beds, OHA said. Both figures were a decrease from the previous day.

Also on Friday, OHA said 23,004 new doses of the COVID-19 vaccines were added to the state immunization registry. The state has now given a total of 382,374 first and second doses. It has received 614,525 doses total.

Overall, OHA said new case rates are trending down. If the present course continues, experts project daily cases will drop to an average of 420 per day and hospitalizations will decrease by 13 a day. However, a 30% increase in transmission would result in about 720 new cases and 24 new hospitalizations a day, and 240 cases for every 100,000 people by mid-February.

OHA said the new forecast does not factor in the mutant strain from the UK which has been found in Oregon.

Meanwhile, two-thirds of Oregonians surveyed said they would likely get the vaccine when they’re eligible.