New COVID-19 deaths reported in 8 Oregon counties

Oregon has seen 144,605 cases since the start of the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,991 on Wednesday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in eight counties. See details about the deaths at the bottom of this article. The number of people being treated for the virus increased to 266 on Wednesday, including 63 people in intensive care units.

OHA also reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (32), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (20), Douglas (19), Harney (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (7), Josephine (22), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (91), Lincoln (8), Linn (21), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (26), Umatilla (31), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (62) and Yamhill (40).

Oregon has seen 144,605 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Also on Wednesday, the OHA said another 17,720 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been added to the state immunization registry. The state has given a total of 471,966 first and second doses and 706,575 doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The 10 new deaths reported Wednesday are as follows: