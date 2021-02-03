New COVID-19 deaths reported in 8 Oregon counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll climbed to 1,991 on Wednesday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in eight counties. See details about the deaths at the bottom of this article. The number of people being treated for the virus increased to 266 on Wednesday, including 63 people in intensive care units.
OHA also reported 649 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (32), Clackamas (40), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (20), Douglas (19), Harney (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (41), Jefferson (7), Josephine (22), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (91), Lincoln (8), Linn (21), Malheur (5), Marion (66), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (26), Umatilla (31), Union (7), Wallowa (3), Wasco (4), Washington (62) and Yamhill (40).
Oregon has seen 144,605 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Also on Wednesday, the OHA said another 17,720 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been added to the state immunization registry. The state has given a total of 471,966 first and second doses and 706,575 doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The 10 new deaths reported Wednesday are as follows:
- A 59-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 1 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 99-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Jan. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died on Jan. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Jan. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 72-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Jan. 16 and died on Jan. 29 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 98-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 30. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.