New COVID-19 drive-thru testing available in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon works to catch up to other states in coronavirus testing, a drive-thru option is opening up on Friday.

The tests will be held at Southridge High School in Beaverton. Although it is drive-thru, you do still have to make an appointment.

You must first get screened via telemedicine. After talking through your symptoms with a health professional, they will decide if you meet the criteria. The health professional will then give you a time to drive up and get tested.

This will be going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday.

Sign up for a telemedicine appointment

The White House says Oregon is one of the four states with the lowest COVID-19 testing in the country. The Oregon Health Authority says more people will be tested now that restrictions have been loosened on who qualifies for testing.

State officials now encourage those who are working directly with the public and have symptoms to seek testing with doctors approval. The same goes for people living or working in group care facilities.

OHA says they have more capacity than test samples.

Experts say more testing needs to be carried out to get a true sense of how many people in Oregon have the coronavirus beyond what’s been reported. The new drive-thru testing at Southridge is a great chance to do just that.