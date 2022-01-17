New COVID-19 test site launches in SW Portland

The new COVID test site will be open seven days a week from 9-5 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new COVID-19 testing site launched in Portland Monday morning.

WVT Laboratory’s testing site is now open on Southwest Marlow Avenue, set up in a parking lot shared with the Electric Lettuce dispensary. WVT Laboratory is a clinical reference lab based in Corvallis that specializes in COVID-19 and toxicology testing, according to a press release.

The site is providing self-administered, drive-up PCR tests. Appointments are required and the only way to book an appointment is on WVT Laboratory’s website — which you can find here.

The test site will be open seven days a week from 9-5 p.m. The lab says test results are expected within 24-48 hours.