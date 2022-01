Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Curative, a COVID-19 testing company, announced it’s launching a new PCR testing site in Milwaukie starting Friday.

Those seeking tests can find Curative’s testing trailer at Clackamas Community College’s Harmony Campus. Appointments can be made on curative.com.

The new testing site will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday.

Patients will not have any out-of-pocket fees.