PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many local doctors’ offices and pharmacies now have the new COVID booster shot available.

Experts say that many people are still waiting before getting the new booster targeted to fight the latest variants. Some are hoping to time it around a fall COVID surge. Others are just done with shots.

“I think there is a lot of COVID fatigue,” said Kaiser Permanente infectious disease specialist Dr. Katie Sharff. “So it’s hard to capture people’s interests.”

Doctors told KOIN 6 News that they recommend anyone at least two months out from their last COVID shot to get the new booster, especially if they are in a high-risk group, age 65 and up or have underlying health issues. Experts also said not to worry about the shot wearing off in a few months.

“We know that vaccines create a whole protection system with multiple with multiple different types of protective cells,” Sharff said. “Even if those antibody levels wain, you still have other protective cells fighting.”