New COVID cases found in all but 2 Oregon counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As omicron begins to surge in Oregon, another 999 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID were recorded Tuesday along with 25 more deaths.

Additionally, OHA said the 7-day running average of vaccinations is 19,178, still down a bit from last week. Hospitals continue to be near capacity, with only 9% of adult ICU beds and only 8% of adult non-ICU beds available in the state.

There were no details provided on the 25 people who died, bringing the overall death toll in Oregon to 5559.

The new cases were recorded in these 34 Oregon counties:

Baker (2), Benton (18), Clackamas (84), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (25), Crook (12), Curry (4), Deschutes (57), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Grant (16), Hood River (7), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (83), Lincoln (4), Linn (46), Malheur (4), Marion (114), Morrow (4), Multnomah (197), Polk (22), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (12), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (7), Washington (105) and Yamhill (28).

To date, there have been 408,069 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon.