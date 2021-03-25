New COVID cases in 28 Oregon counties; hospitalizations up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New COVID cases were recorded in 28 of Oregon’s 36 counties on Thursday, a day that saw the cumulative death toll rise by another 2 people.

There were 422 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the OHA report, with 165 of those cases in the tri-county region. Overall, there have been 162,806 cases in Oregon.

The counties with cases are: Baker (10), Benton (1), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (9), Columbia (7), Coos (12), Crook (1), Curry (6), Deschutes (21), Douglas (13), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Josephine (22), Klamath (9), Lake (3), Lane (16), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (2), Marion (49), Multnomah (69), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (54) and Yamhill (6).

The deaths of two women, aged 56 and 63, brought the cumulative total since the pandemic began to 2370.

Vaccinations

More than 2 million total doses of the 3 available COVID vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. Health officials said they’ve administered slightly more first- and second-doses of Pfizer than Moderna (803,442 to 774,227) and given 35,336 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hospitalization

Six more Oregonians were hospitalized with COVID in the Thursday report, bringing the current total across the state to 108. There are 17 patients in ICU, a drop of 2 since Wednesday.