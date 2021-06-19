New COVID cases in 28 Oregon counties; vaccinations slow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more people died and another 289 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 were recorded Saturday by the Oregon Health Authority.

The cases continue to be widespread across Oregon, with new cases reported in 28 of the state’s 36 counties.

The 3 people who died — two women and a man — were 73,80 and 96, all with underlying conditions. Their deaths brings the cumulative total since the pandemic began to 2753. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 206,578.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly, with 144 people being treated. There are 31 patients in ICU, again a slight dip.

Vaccinations and sites

Oregon continues a slow move toward the 70% vaccination goal that would allow coronavirus restrictions to be lifted. Vaccinations have slowed decidedly, with a 7-day average of 13,855 doses per day.

In a Saturday afternoon tweet, Gov. Kate Brown said: “68.5% of Oregonians 18+ have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which means we need just 51,616 more people to take their shot so we can hit our 70% goal. We are so close, Oregon—now let’s get this done.”

Though two of the busiest vaccination sites in Portland are set to shut down Saturday – the Oregon Convention Center and The Red Lot at Portland International Airport — the mass vaccination site at the Hillsboro Stadium remains open.

It will remain open until Friday and no appointments are needed. Both walk-ups and drive-ups are available, and are available anyone 12 years and older.

Vaccination clinics are more targeted and strategically placed in areas to reach the most people who still need a COVID vaccine.

There is a vaccine clinic run by the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center at a parking lot on the Tektronix campus in Washington County, which was strategically determined.

Health officials looked at ZIP codes connected to those vaccinated in the county and found this was a good spot to help those who live nearby. Even though it’s an industrial area by the Cedar Hills shopping center it is bordered by residential areas where there is still a push to get people vaccinated.

The clinic will continue through the weekend, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., plus several days next week. Walk-ups and drive-ups are welcome.