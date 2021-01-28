New COVID cases in 29 Oregon counties; hospitalizations drop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As vaccinations continue, the Oregon Health Authority reported new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus in 29 counties, along with the deaths of 6 more people, all of whom were older than 60.

The 6 deaths raised the cumulative death toll in Oregon to 1930, officials said. Though OHA is not providing individualized lists of deaths in their daily reports any longer, they did say 4 of the deaths were from people older than 80, with one death each in someone between 60-69 and 70-79.

A total of 750 new cases were reported, with the overall total now at 140,783 cases. Again, the 4 counties of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Marion accounted for more than half the cases, with a cumulative total of 399.

Hospitalizations continue to drop, with 11 fewer patients in the Thursday report. Of the 291 patients in the hospital, 72 are in the ICU.

Residents continue to get vaccinations at spots across the state. So far, 606,725 total doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites, with 359,370 first- and second-doses administered.

On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m. which will be livestreamed on KOIN.com. It is also expected Gov. Kate Brown will hold a press conference at some point on Friday as well.