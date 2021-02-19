New COVID cases in 30 Oregon counties, no new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon reported 492 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases bring the statewide total to 152,190 and were reported in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (25), Clackamas (27), Columbia (12), Coos (26), Curry (8), Deschutes (11), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (52), Jefferson (5), Josephine (23), Klamath (10), Lake (3), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (6), Marion (42), Morrow (5), Multnomah (61), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Union (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (54) and Yamhill (12).

The Oregon Health Authority said there were no new COVID-19 deaths to report on Friday.

There were 176 patients with COVID-19 in Oregon hospitals, including 49 people in ICU beds.

The OHA’s latest coronavirus model shows a slight increase in transmission in the state with a reproductive rate of 0.88. But this latest data suggests daily cases will decline to an average of 320 between Feb. 25 and March 9 if current health safety practices continue to be followed. The report found that 78% of Oregonians regularly wear face coverings and that most citizens believe the existing vaccines are safe and effective.

On Friday, Oregon added 25,866 new vaccine doses to the state immunization registry. To date, Oregon has administered 755,657 first and second doses and 922,300 doses have been delivered to sites across the state, according to the OHA. Officials noted that trends in these numbers may fluctuate due to recent weather-related issues.