New COVID cases in 33 Oregon counties, hospitalizations up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the Oregon death toll from COVID-19 rose by another 51 cases Tuesday, many of the cases recorded are people who passed in September.

Officials also noted one death was recorded twice, and another woman who was reported to have died actually did not.

In the OHA report on Tuesday, the 51 people who died ranged in age from 38 to 94. The overall death toll now stands at 5066.

Another 869 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID were recorded in 33 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Cumulatively, there have now been 386,634 cases.

The cases by county are:

Baker (11), Benton (3), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (22), Crook (16), Curry (6), Deschutes (58), Douglas (43), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (50), Jefferson (3), Josephine (16), Klamath (40), Lake (3), Lane (68), Lincoln (11), Linn (23), Malheur (6), Marion (105), Morrow (2), Multnomah (83), Polk (54), Sherman (2), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (15), Union (16), Wallowa (5), Wasco (7), Washington (71) and Yamhill (30).

Earlier in the day, the OHA announced the outdoor mask mandate was lifted, effectively immediately.

Hospitalizations

There are 404 people across Oregon hospitalized with COVID, officials said, and 92 in ICU. That means only 6% of adult ICU beds are available, and only 8% of non-ICU beds across the state.

But the running 7-day average of vaccine doses administered per day is up to 18,679. This includes the booster shots and shots for children aged 5-11.