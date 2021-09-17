New COVID cases in 34 Oregon counties, projections decline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties in the Friday report, the Oregon Health Authority said new modeling projects daily cases and hospitalizations to decline.

Another 22 people died from the coronavirus, OHA officials said, bringing the cumulative total to 3569. The latest deaths ranged in age from a 36-year-old Benton County man to a 93-year-old Multnomah County woman. Many had underlying conditions, but the report did not include their vaccination status.

With the addition of 2099 new confirmed/presumptive cases, the state’s overall total since the pandemic began now stands at 309,841.

Hospitals continue to be filled with COVID patients, with 1002 people being treated in Oregon hospitals. There are 287 COVID patients in the ICU beds. That leaves just 58 ICU beds available, and only 369 available beds that are not in hospital ICUs.

The projection

The latest projections from OHA about COVID transmission ranges from an “optimistic” scenario of 830 daily cases and 41 daily hospitalizations to 1060 daily cases and 51 hospitalizations in the period from September 22 through October 5.

The average vaccination rate over 7-days is 8535 doses per day, OHA said.

County cases for September 17

Baker (28), Benton (25), Clackamas (252), Clatsop (12), Columbia (22), Coos (40), Crook (17), Curry (2), Deschutes (128), Douglas (59), Gilliam (3), Harney (11), Hood River (12), Jackson (115), Jefferson (14), Josephine (48), Klamath (59), Lake (12), Lane (176), Lincoln (25), Linn (128), Malheur (36), Marion (157), Morrow (3), Multnomah (218), Polk (57), Sherman (2), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (63), Union (8), Wallowa (7), Wasco (29), Washington (188) and Yamhill (127).