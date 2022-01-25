New COVID cases in every Oregon county, 41 more deaths

Two visitors peer into the room of a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Salem Hospital in Salem, Oregon, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, as a nurse dons full protective gear before going into the room of another patient. The hospitalization rate of unvaccinated COVID-19 is breaking records and squeezing hospital capacity, with several running out of room to take more patients. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On a day when Multnomah County health officials predicted nearly half of the county’s population will be infected with omicron between mid-December and February, Oregon recorded another 6904 new cases in every single county.

The overall case count now stands at 597,172. The death toll rose to 5994 with the announcement of another 41 COVID-related deaths.

Available hospital beds continue to cause concern for health officials. Just 6% of adult non-ICU beds are open in Oregon, while 9% of ICU beds are currently unused. A total of 1057 people are hospitalized with COVID and 152 are in intensive care.

The average of vaccination doses-per-day dipped to 11,501, officials said. And the state still needs 539,561 people to get a booster shot to reach their 1 million goal by the end of January — which would be an average of slightly more than 77,000 people per day.

Cases and deaths

Details on the latest 41 deaths from COVID were not immediately available.

These are the cases by county:

Baker (16), Benton (217), Clackamas (505), Clatsop (21), Columbia (71), Coos (85), Crook (58), Curry (30), Deschutes (505), Douglas (238), Gilliam (7), Grant (1), Harney (16), Hood River (53), Jackson (520), Jefferson (173), Josephine (99), Klamath (130), Lake (29), Lane (362), Lincoln (71), Linn (286), Malheur (170), Marion (841), Morrow (52), Multnomah (750), Polk (193), Sherman (7), Tillamook (37), Umatilla (208), Union (36), Wallowa (18), Wasco (165), Washington (683), Wheeler (21) and Yamhill (230).