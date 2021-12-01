New COVID cases in Oregon dip 25% week-to-week

Hospitalizations also down, though hospitals still near capacity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the week ending November 28, there were 4276 new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon — a dip of 25% from the previous week, officials said.

In the same time period, the percentage of positive tests fell from 6% to 5.6% and new hospitalizations declined 16%.

The Tuesday report showed another 25 people died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall death toll to 5186. Additionally, 1111 new cases were recorded in 31 Oregon counties:

Baker (10), Benton (9), Clackamas (90), Clatsop (9), Columbia (29), Coos (29), Crook (23), Curry (5), Deschutes (82), Douglas (64), Hood River (8), Jackson (75), Jefferson (6), Josephine (55), Klamath (19), Lake (2), Lane (67), Lincoln (17), Linn (72), Malheur (3), Marion (100), Morrow (3), Multnomah (141), Polk (36), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (9), Union (5), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (102), and Yamhill (25).

Since the pandemic began, OHA has recorded a total of 392,197 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Though new hospitalizations declined, hospital beds remain near capacity throughout the state. There is only 7% of adult ICU beds and 7% of adult non-ICU beds available in Oregon hospitals, officials said.

The 7-day running average of vaccination doses dipped slightly, officials said, to 12,208 doses per day.

Oregon is testing a voluntary digital vaccine verification tool for Oregonians to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status, the Oregon Health Authority announced Wednesday.

According to OHA, the digital platform will provide another way to verify vaccination status along with current options including the CDC paper vaccination card or digital or paper vaccine records from a healthcare provider.