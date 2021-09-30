New COVID cases recorded in all but one Oregon county

New data shows 79.2% of new COVID cases among the unvaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another 20 people died from COVID-19, ranging in age from 44 to 97, most of whom had underlying conditions, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

This brings the cumulative death toll in Oregon since the pandemic began to 3791. Additionally, another 1896 new confirmed/presumptive cases were reported in all but one of Oregon’s 36 counties. The overall total now stands at 330,054 cases.

New data released showed 79.2% of the COVID cases in the week ending September 25 were among the unvaccinated.

So far, there have been 25,347 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon, officials said. That is a very small percentage of the 2.7 million Oregonians who have completed their vaccination series.

Of all the breakthrough cases, only 4.6% of people were hospitalized and less than 1% died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 80.5, officials said.

Hospitals continue to be nearly filled. There are 816 COVID patients hospitalized across the state, with 231 in the ICU. Only 10% of ICU beds are available, and only 8% of non-ICU beds.

COVID cases by county, September 30, 2021:

Baker (11), Benton (40), Clackamas (130), Clatsop (13), Columbia (32), Coos (36), Crook (34), Curry (9), Deschutes (161), Douglas (76), Gilliam (1), Grant (18), Harney (10), Hood River (7), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Klamath (78), Lake (7), Lane (142), Lincoln (9), Linn (115), Malheur (50), Marion (169), Morrow (7), Multnomah (212), Polk (23), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (102), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (44), Washington (158) and Yamhill (47)