New COVID cases recorded in half of Oregon counties

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in Oregon, so does the number of Oregonians needing a first shot of the vaccine to achieve the 70% goal to lift restrictions.

On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported another 127 cases of confirmed/presumptive coronavirus but no new deaths. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been a total of 205,154 cases and 2730 deaths.

The cases were recorded in exactly half of Oregon’s counties — 18 — with the most cases recorded in Multnomah (30) and Clackamas (25.)

There are 174 people hospitalized in Oregon with the coronavirus, with 46 in the ICU. Both numbers are increased from Sunday.

To date, a total of 5,375,995 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Oregon. That includes the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Gov. Kate Brown said the state of Oregon expected to reach the 70% vaccination mark next Monday, June 21, but that looks doubtful at this point.

To reach the 70% goal — which is the key to rolling back restrictions — another 70,000 people would need to get a first shot by next week.