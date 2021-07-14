New COVID cases reported in 25 Oregon counties

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,803, the Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday.

The OHA reported 251 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID, bringing the state total to 211,315.

There were 122 people with COVID being treated at Oregon hospitals and 34 patients in ICU beds.

On Wednesday, 6,086 new COVID vaccine doses were added to Oregon’s state immunization registry. The state is averaging 4,925 doses administered per day.

To date, Oregon has administered 2,587,462 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,760,201 first and second doses of Moderna and 174,296 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 2,435,438 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,238,480 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (5), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Josephine (16), Klamath (2), Lane (11), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (27), Polk (8), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (3), Washington (20), Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 2,801st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 23 and died on July 8 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,802nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 24 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,803rd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 4; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.