New COVID cases reported in 27 Oregon counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New cases of COVID-19 were reported in 27 of Oregon’s 36 counties on Friday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new deaths, raising the state’s coronavirus death toll to 2,293. Details about individual deaths are listed near the end of this article.

There were 251 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 added on Friday, according to OHA. Oregon has now recorded a total of 156,884 cases since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, Oregon added 38,632 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the state immunization registry. The state has now administered 1,082,241 doses and 1,348,255 doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

There were 132 people being treated for the virus at Oregon hospitals on Friday, including 30 patients in ICU beds.

OHA said it has adjusted how it reports race and ethnicity data on its COVID-19 dashboards, starting in late February, for people entered in the state’s immunization registry known as ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS), or ALERT IIS. OHA also changed how it reports ages — categories are now broken into five-year groupings for ages between 60 and 80 years old.

The new cases reported on Friday were in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (5), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (1), Coos (31), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (24), Grant (3), Jackson (29),Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (14), Linn (4), Malheur (4), Marion (22), Multnomah (13), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (10), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (15) and Yamhill (1).

Here are details about the nine new deaths: