New COVID cases reported in 29 Oregon counties

FILE – In this April 11, 2021, file photo, residents wearing masks walk in downtown Lake Oswego, Ore. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, April 27, 2021 rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors and she is moving 15 counties into extreme risk category, which imposes restrictions including banning indoor restaurant dining. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One more person with COVID-19 has died in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday.

Oregon’s COVID death toll now stands at 2,760.

The OHA reported 232 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, raising the state total to 207,558.

There were 162 people being treated for COVID at Oregon hospitals and 32 patients in ICU beds.

Also on Thursday, 11,168 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry, according to the OHA. The state is averaging 9,620 doses administered per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,454,959 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,715,306 first and second doses of Moderna and 164,742 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,365,580 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and 2,122,292 have completed a vaccine series.

The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 35,290.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Thursday were in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (1), Curry (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (19) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,760th death is a 77-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.