New COVID cases reported in 32 Oregon counties

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There were seven new COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday in Oregon, officials said.

Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll has reached 2,434.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 481 new confirmed and presumptive COVID cases, raising the state’s total to 168,128.

Details about each death and the counties where new cases were reported can be found further down in this article.

The OHA published a new Tableau dashboard to track variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Oregon. It includes information on the date and general locations of variant cases and will be updated each Wednesday. Also this week, the OHA started publishing weekly reports about recalled, wasted, spoiled or expired vaccine doses.

On Wednesday, Oregon added 36,104 new doses of COVID vaccines to the state immunization registry. The state has now administered 1,057,696 doses of Pfizer, 952,957 doses of Moderna and 55,505 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 802,090 people been fully vaccinated and 1,313,016 people have had at least one dose.

The OHA said 1,340,235 doses of Pfizer, 1,198,000 doses of Moderna and 170,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

There were 171 people being treated for COVID-19 at Oregon hospitals on Wednesday and 42 patients in ICU beds.

The new cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (9), Clackamas (55), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (32), Douglas (11), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (1), Josephine (17), Klamath (11), Lake (2), Lane (40), Lincoln (3), Linn (21), Malheur (3), Marion (29), Morrow (3), Multnomah (92), Polk (11), Sherman (2), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Wallowa (3), Wasco (3), Washington (61) and Yamhill (10).

Newly reported deaths are as follows: