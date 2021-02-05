New COVID vaccines show promise in different ways

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is promising news on multiple fronts in the battle against the coronavirus as vaccine research continues to show the effectiveness arresting the pandemic.

A newly released report shows preliminary information on the COVID vaccine from AstraZeneca. OHSU is still conducting its own Phase 3 trial of AstraZeneca’s vaccine as hundreds of Portlanders volunteered to be part of it.

And Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is significant because, unlike other vaccines, it requires only one shot. They are now requesting emergency use authorization from the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine in the US.

AstraZeneca

A nurse draws Covishield, AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India’s Serum Institute, from a vial while preparing to inoculate colleagues at the KC General hospital in Bangalore. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP)

OHSU infectious disease physician Dr. Marcel Curlin is the lead researcher for the AstraZeneca vaccine in Portland. He said the early results indicate the vaccine is 76% effective after the first shot.

The Phase 3 clinical trials confirmed 100% protection from severe disease, hospitalizations and death. But, most importantly, AstraZeneca marks the first time any COVID vaccine has shown to reduce the amount of coronaviruses in people’s noses. This means it should greatly reduce COVID transmission between people.

“The other vaccine trials didn’t initially study whether getting a vaccine could also prevent those from spreading the virus to others. It makes sense that getting vaccinated would prevent transmission, but it’s important to have data that proves this is indeed the case,” Curlin told KOIN 6 News by email.

The second booster increased effectiveness to 82% and the second shot can be given up to 12 weeks later. This larger time frame allows more people to be vaccinated upfront as supplies are currently limited.

AstraZeneca can also be stored at regular freezer temperatures, making it more accessible around the globe. The UK has already approved its use in Europe and Dr. Anthony Fauci said he thinks it could be approved in the US in a matter of weeks.

Johnson & Johnson

Not only does Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine only require one shot, it can be stored in a regular refrigerator, making it easier to distribute.

Researchers at Johnson & Johnson used technology they previously used to make their Ebola vaccine.

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have worked for many, many years on this type of vaccine in different diseases in Ebola and Zika and around the world,” said Johnson & Johnson Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels. “We took the best of it, pulled it together and put it in one single dose. And that will give this result.”

Nearly 44,000 people took part in their trials (ages 18 and older). Preliminary data shows the vaccine was 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe disease in global Phase 3 trial, but 72% effective in the US trial. They say it’s 85% effective in preventing severe disease and demonstrated complete protection in hospitalizations and deaths in the first month.

While the numbers don’t seem to compare to other vaccines, it’s important to factor in the Johnson & Johnson shot was also tested after the emergence of the new, more contagious COVID variants.

The company said they expect to supply 100 million vaccine doses to the US government by the end of June — if the FDA approves it.