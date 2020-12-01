New daily record: Oregon reports 24 COVID deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon set a new record for number of coronavirus deaths recorded in a single day Tuesday by tallying 24, according to state health officials.

The Oregon Health Authority’s latest totals pushed the death toll to 936. By contrast, Oregon had tallied just 691 deaths on November 1 — a difference of 245.

“OHA extends its condolences to all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19,” the agency said Tuesday. “Today’s grim milestone is another reminder of the severity and spread of the disease and the importance for all Oregonians wear masks, keep physical distance and to keep gatherings small.”

In addition to the two dozen deaths, OHA also added 1,233 new confirmed/presumptive cases, bringing the total number of infections to 76,654 since the pandemic began in March.

The agency also said the number of people who tested negative in Monday’s and Tuesday’s reports were “unusually low” because of a backlog created by a technical issue. Thus, the unprocessed test results has created an artificially high positivity rate for Tuesday.

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus dropped slightly, according to OHA. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon dropped to 577, seven fewer than yesterday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds — six fewer than Monday.

The 24 victims reported Tuesday included:

-95-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Nov. 26. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

-65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died Oct. 28, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

-88-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 23 and died Nov. 21, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

-84-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died Nov. 23, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

-74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died Nov. 29, at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

-63-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov.17, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

-83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 17, in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

-87-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

-56-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

-64-year-old man in Multnomah County who died Nov. 25 in his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

-80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who died Nov. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

-77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died Nov. 27, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

-87-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died Nov. 26, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

-90-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died Nov. 4. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

-96-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died Nov. 19, in her residence. She had no underlying conditions.

-90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov.16, after contact with a confirmed case and died Nov. 26 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

-66-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Nov. 28, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

-93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died Nov. 25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

-91-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

-82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 29, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

-80-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Nov. 29, at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.

-82-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Nov. 28, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

-75-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died Nov. 29, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

-92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died Nov. 18, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

The new cases reported Tuesday were from the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (148), Clatsop (7), Columbia (6), Coos (14), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (60), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (72), Jefferson (19), Josephine (11), Klamath (37), Lake (5), Lane (75), Lincoln (21), Linn (27), Malheur (11), Marion (146), Morrow (5), Multnomah (270), Polk (24), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (23), Union (9), Wasco (6), Washington (158), Wheeler (2), and Yamhill (14).