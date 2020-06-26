New model forecasts ‘exponential growth’ of transmitted coronavirus cases in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New modeling shows an “exponential growth” of the number of future transmitted coronavirus cases in Oregon, with a worst-case scenario of more than 4,800 new cases a day by mid-July.
The modeling, which was released by the Oregon Health Authority on Friday morning based on data through June 18, shows three scenarios — one that is optimistic, another more moderate and one that is “pessimisic” — through July 16 and predicts that new case levels could rise as much as 20%, assuming that hospitalizations from COVID-19 and testing levels remains the same.
The pessimistic scenario suggests a rise in cases in the last modeling report was entirely due to transmission — not expanded testing — and that infections could top more than 5,000 a day total, with 82 hospitalizations per day, according to health officials.
The model’s moderate scenario portrays a rise in cases that are a result from increased transmission and expanded testing, and suggests daily infections could rise through mid-July to more than 900 a day.
Officials say its optimistic scenario is “the least likely” because it all cases are being diagnosed, and about one-third of all new infections are unable to be traced to a known source at this time.
The modeling comes out just over a week from the Fourth of July holiday, which Dr. Dean Sidelinger of the Oregon Health Authority warns could be a trigger for increased cases as residents plan for celebrations.
“”We know that COVID-19 is in our communities,” Sidelinger said in a statment. “This latest model provides us with a sobering reminder that we all need to guard against continued spread, especially as we continue to reopen and the weather gets warmer.”
Oregonians are asked to stay 6 feet away from others, wear a mask and avoid large gatherings. However, if residents are in a group setting, they’re asked to stay outside, keep distance away from others and use a mask when not eating, along with washing hands frequently and staying home if sick.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.