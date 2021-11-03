New Oregon COVID cases in all but 3 counties

Overall cases in Oregon now stands at 369,815

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New confirmed/presumptive cases of were recorded in 33 of Oregon’s 36 counties on Wednesday along with 64 newly reported deaths. However the Oregon Health Authority said they are adding more than 500 deaths to the overall total due to a recently discovered technical error, “which will result in higher death totals as the backlog is resolved.”

At this time, the cumulative death toll in Oregon since the pandemic began is 4469. The overall number of cases now stands at 369,815.

Hospitals continue to remain near capacity with COVID patients, OHA said. Only 8% of ICU beds across the state are available and only 6% of non-ICU beds.

Meanwhile, the running average of daily vaccinations has increased to 17,000 doses per day, officials said. Officials are now counting those who are getting 3rd- and booster shots of the vaccine.

Echoing federal and regional health officials, the Oregon Health Authority expressed confidence Wednesday in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

OHA is expected to inform health care providers that vaccinations for 5- to 11-year olds can now begin in the state.

The state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, said officials estimate there are 330,000 children in that age range in Oregon who are eligible for the vaccine.

Daily COVID case report by county:

Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (5), Columbia (13), Coos (26), Crook (13), Curry (5), Deschutes (113), Douglas (42), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Hood River (5), Jackson (77), Jefferson (26), Josephine (39), Klamath (22), Lake (5), Lane (42), Lincoln (15), Linn (68), Malheur (18), Marion (91), Morrow (1), Multnomah (131), Polk (38),Tillamook (10), Umatilla (30), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (128) and Yamhill (31).