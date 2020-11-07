New record: Oregon logs 988 new COVID cases, 13 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just days after shattering the previous daily record for COVID cases (805 on November 5), the Oregon Health Authority said 988 new confirmed/presumptive cases were logged Saturday, setting a new record by nearly 200 cases.

The new record was paired with 13 more deaths, according to OHA. The latest data moved the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 729 and the total number of infections to 49,587.

“Today’s cases are the highest number reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic in Oregon,” OHA said in a release. “The high number is a stark reminder of the need for the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 announced yesterday by Governor Kate Brown.”

On Friday, Brown announced a “pause” on social activities in five Oregon counties (Multnomah, Marion, Jackson, Malheur and Umatilla). The move was a response to the resurgence of the coronavirus throughout the state.

On Saturday, Brown reacted by urging Oregonians to protect each other:

988. That's more cases in a day than we once saw in a week, or a month. We have lost too many lives to COVID-19. It’s time to go on offense. To protect our families. Our loved ones with health conditions. With compromised immune systems. It's on all of us to protect each other. pic.twitter.com/P0zhLwpD1O — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) November 7, 2020

In the past three days alone, Oregon has tallied 2,563 cases of COVID-19.

Nearly half of the victims included in Saturdays report were from Multnomah County — a region where roughly 11,000 people have contracted the virus and 185 have lost their lives:

-84-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions

-79-year-old Lane County man with underlying conditions

-64-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions

-58-year-old Washington County woman with unknown prior medical conditions

-82-year-old Washington County man with underlying conditions

-84-year-old Marion County woman with underlying conditions

-94-year-old Clackamas County woman with underlying conditions

-58-year-old Multnomah County woman without underlying conditions

-91-year-old -Washington County woman with unknown prior medical conditions

-83-year-old -Washington County woman with unknown prior medical conditions

-86-year-old -Multnomah County man with underlying conditions

-90-year-old Multnomah County man with underlying conditions

-80-year-old Multnomah County woman with underlying conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were from the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (23), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (78), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (12), Lane (75), Linn (12), Malheur (15), Marion (75), Morrow (2), Multnomah (240), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (133), and Yamhill (45).