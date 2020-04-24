New Seasons to require face coverings in all stores

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New Seasons stores will soon require all customers to wear face coverings in all of their stores.

The announcement was made Friday that they would begin enforcing the policy on April 29.

They will be handing out free facial coverings during the first phase of the new policy, while supplies last.

“Our staff have already been wearing facial coverings, but we feel that the best way to protect our staff, customers, partners and community is to all wear a facial covering to help reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19, as recommended by the CDC,” the store said.