New series of COVID-19 rules take effect statewide

Children 5 and up are included in the face covering requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting today, new rules in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Oregon are in effect.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the new series of rules on Wednesday, as the state continues to fight against an increase in COVID-19 cases. The new set of rules includes the expansion of the face covering requirement to children ages five and up.

The new rules are effective Friday, July 24, statewide:

Expanding face covering requirement to include younger children. Children over 5 must wear face coverings indoors and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible. People must wear face coverings in gyms, even while exercising. Lowering gathering size limits for indoor venues, such as bars and restaurants, churches from maximum of 250 down to 100. Outdoor venue cap is 250. In Phase 2 counties, service at restaurants must end at 10 pm instead of midnight.

“The ice has begun to crack,” Brown said, adding the new steps need to be taken to make sure residents “don’t fall through the crack.”

“It’s time for further actions to stop the spread of the disease,” she said. “When we see the numbers rise we must respond in turn.”

Brown told KOIN 6 News earlier this week that places where people are congregating is where the virus is seen to be spreading. Last week she banned indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered a mask mandate for everyone outside if they can’t stay at least 6 feet away from others.

The governor said a closure will depend not just on a continued increase in people infected by the virus but other factors that would lead to closures.