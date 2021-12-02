New vaccination sites popping up in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As cases of the omicron variant have been found in at least 3 states, President Biden urged all adults to get a COVID booster shot.

Biden also wants access to booster shots expanded and he wants free take-home test kits covered by insurance and availalbe at community health centers.

“This tighter testing timetable provides an added degree of protection as scientists continue to study the omicron variant,” the President said Thursday.

A mask mandate for travel by air, bus or train will stay in place until at least March 18, 2022, Biden said — but there are no lockdowns or shut downs at this time.

Dr. Kristen Dillon, a senior advisor with the Oregon Health Authority, said free testing would likely come from the federal government.

Labs in both Oregon and Washington are testing COVID samples to look for the omicron virus.

Clinics are popping up to give people easier access to booster shots. A new OHA clinic is starting Sunday at the former Multnomah Greyhound Dog Racing Track in Wood Village and there is an existing one on the Tektronix campus in Beaverton. There is still a vaccine clinic in the planning stages for Clackamas County.

The Wood Village clinic will be open from December 5 through December 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m daily. Later hours are possible.