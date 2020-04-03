Newberg company makes face masks for frontline workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Newberg company retooled its production line in order to produce thousands of personal protective masks.

A-dec teamed up with Legacy Health to produce pressurized face masks for doctors and nurses who treat coronavirus patients. The company and its 1,000 employees normally produce dental equipment like chairs and likes.

“The biggest hurdles have been getting raw materials supplied,” said Marv Nelson with A-dec. “We’ve had a couple instances where we thought we had raw materials secured and those raw materials got sold to someone else. So the raw material shortage is very real.”

A-dec plans to produce 10,000 face masks every week and has also been in touch with other hospitals about the new product.