Newberg hospital prepped, ready to treat COVID-19

No need to panic: Wash your hands, cover your cough, stay home if sick

NEWBERG, Ore. (KOIN) — As the spread of COVID-19 continues, hospitals across the state are preparing for all eventualities.

At Providence Newberg Medical Center, they set up a tent in case they see more patients with respiratory issues. They haven’t had to use it yet but they’re ready if they need to.

Other Providence Hospitals have also set up similar tents. The goal is to see patients quickly and decrease exposure in the emergency rooms.

“This tent is used for preparedness situations,” said Xavier Champagne, the operations nurse manager for the emergency department. “In this situation related to COVID, we decided to put up our surge tent in operation to be prepared in the event we were to receive a high volume of patients with respiratory symptoms.”

At the tent, there is a waiting area and treatment spaces.

“We set up the tent as a precaution.”



Providence Newberg Medical Center set this up in an event they receive a high volume of patients w/ respiratory symptoms. Doctors are asking people who want to get tested for #COVID19 to call their primary doctor before coming in. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/tsXoFMhxHX — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) March 10, 2020

Chief Medical Officer Amy Schmitt said they’ve done their front-line caregiver training — that is, they’ve trained those who may be in contact with people who have COVID-19.

One issue the hospital is seeing is people who want to get tested for the virus but don’t meet the qualifications. Health officials are asking people to call their primary care doctor before going to the hospital.

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do

Complete KOIN 6 News coronavirus coverage

“Unless they are sick enough to warrant hospitalization, they’ve tested negative for the flu or they are part of a general surveillance of a known outbreak they wouldn’t qualify,” Schmitt said.

Although there may be anxiety in the community, health officials continue to tell people not to panic. Make sure you wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you’re sick.

There are visitation restrictions because of COVID-19. Patients are only allowed 2 visitors at a time and visitors should stay home if they have a cold or flu symptoms.

“We are prepared to utilize this space if we see an influx of patients,” Schmitt said.