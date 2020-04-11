NFL’s Brennan Scarlett works out with AJ McCord

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With gyms and training facilities closed down, everyone is having to get creative with their workouts, including Houston Texans linebacker Brennan Scarlett.

The St. Johns native is quarantining in Portland and put KOIN’s AJ McCord through some of the paces of his daily routine to stay in shape so whenever the NFL resumes regular activity, he’ll be ready.

This is not meant to be an all-inclusive piece, but to give you some exercises you can try from home with minimal equipment — and hopefully give you a chance to laugh at AJ’s pain.

*DISCLAIMER: do not try these exercises if you have any health problems or underlying conditions.

These exercises should be attempted with caution and safety in mind.