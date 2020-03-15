NIH employee tests positive for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Institutes of Health has reported its first known employee to contract the coronavirus.

The agency informed its staff Sunday one of its own had tested positive for COVID-19; those who work in close proximity with the infected staffer have been asked to self-quarantine and will be screened for the virus.

The individual who contracted COVID-19 works for the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases and is not involved in patient care. Additionally, the staffer was asymptomatic while at work, which is believed to lower the risk of transmission.

The facility at which the infection took place was was not immediately reported.

Due to the nature of the NIH’s operations, the agency expects that there will be more cases of infection among its staff in the future.