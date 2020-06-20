NIH halts clinical trial of drug aimed to combat COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Institutes of Health has halted the clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as treatment for COVID-19.

The move comes as recent data revealed the drug was very unlikely to be beneficial to hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to a data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) overseeing the clinical trial.

The blinded, placebo-controlled randomized clinical trial enrolled more than 470 hospitalized, adult COVID-19 patients, according to the NIH.

Participants in the study were randomly assigned to receive hydroxychloroquine 400 mg twice daily for two doses (day one), then 200 mg twice daily for the subsequent eight doses (days two to five) or a placebo twice daily for five days.

Hydroxychloroquine is used to treat malaria and rheumatoid conditions like arthritis. Because the drug had demonstrated antiviral activity–an ability to modify the activity of the immune system–many in the health field hypothesized that Hydroxychloroquine could have been useful in the treatment of COVID-19.